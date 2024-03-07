Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDB. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

