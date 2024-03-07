Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,665 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,654,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,535 shares during the period.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $66.88 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,387 shares of company stock worth $10,771,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

