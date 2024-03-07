Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,420 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 745.52%.

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.