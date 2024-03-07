NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 31.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $625.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $588.21 and a 200-day moving average of $523.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.45. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $334.88 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

