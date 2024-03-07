Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nkarta traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 122638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

