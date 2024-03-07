Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $18.73. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 2,775,243 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,865,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 970.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 496,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

