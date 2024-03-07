Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $32,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,586,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,363,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $128,857,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 23,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.04, for a total transaction of $8,487,369.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,559.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,558 shares of company stock worth $40,860,828. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock opened at $380.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.72 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.63.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

