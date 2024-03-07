Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,073,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,088 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $31,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,387 shares of company stock worth $10,771,950 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

