Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 316,922 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $33,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chemours by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

NYSE:CC opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

