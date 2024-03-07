Northern Trust Corp Has $32.41 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $32,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,028,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,465 shares of company stock worth $72,567,054 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AN stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.26 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

