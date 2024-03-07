Northern Trust Corp Has $32.60 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,469,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,692 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $32,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

