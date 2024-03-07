Northern Trust Corp Has $33.43 Million Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $33,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,479,000 after buying an additional 195,030 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,259,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,630,000 after buying an additional 144,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,538,000 after buying an additional 424,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,840 shares of company stock valued at $24,736,395. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

NYSE:APP opened at $62.62 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

