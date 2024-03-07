Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,447 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $32,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

