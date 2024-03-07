Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,650 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 974,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $32,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after acquiring an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $2,261,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Citigroup upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

