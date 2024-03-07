Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,653 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $32,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Yelp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $676,270. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.