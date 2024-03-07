O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,101 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RUSHA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

