O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WTS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $204.35 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $715,898. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.