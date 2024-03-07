O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 437,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 298,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,651,000 after purchasing an additional 648,231 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $38,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

