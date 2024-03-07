O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,457 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

