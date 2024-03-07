O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,313 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 507.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $99.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

