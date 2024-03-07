O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday.
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
