O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on CXT

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.