O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $204.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.59. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

