O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 155.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,188,000 after buying an additional 138,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after buying an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,845,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
