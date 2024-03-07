O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 111.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 1,176,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $84.52 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

