O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $526,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1717 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

