O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,262,000 after acquiring an additional 163,316 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,899 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

