O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,555 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 11.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

