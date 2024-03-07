O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 266,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 23.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $173.57.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.92%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.