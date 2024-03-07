O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $236.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $1,375,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,052.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,205 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

