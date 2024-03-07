O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 62.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

