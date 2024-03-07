O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,544,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,854 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $92.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

