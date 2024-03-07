O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 48,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $613.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 931,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,067,657.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,886,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,442,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $393,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 931,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,067,657.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,321 shares of company stock worth $5,750,672. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

