Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.