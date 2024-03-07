Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 186,545 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,618,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,545 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $459,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

