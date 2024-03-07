Oppenheimer Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $72.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IONS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

