Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Trading Up 6.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.86. 43,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 462,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $4,831,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,698,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 568,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 444,573 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $519.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

