PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.96.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14. PACCAR has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $116.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

