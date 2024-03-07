PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $41,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,967.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,372 shares of company stock valued at $117,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $438.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.53. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 113.52%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

