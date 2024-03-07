Pharming Group (PHAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Pharming Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Pharming Group stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $751.63 million, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

