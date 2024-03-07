Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Rakesh Thakrar Purchases 30 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($188.86).
Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, Rakesh Thakrar purchased 30 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.90 ($191.52).
- On Friday, January 5th, Rakesh Thakrar bought 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.51 ($191.03).
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
LON PHNX opened at GBX 499.80 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 507.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 496.59. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 641.60 ($8.14).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
