Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Rakesh Thakrar Purchases 30 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($188.86).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Rakesh Thakrar purchased 30 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.90 ($191.52).

On Friday, January 5th, Rakesh Thakrar bought 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.51 ($191.03).

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

LON PHNX opened at GBX 499.80 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 507.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 496.59. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 641.60 ($8.14).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 540 ($6.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 415 ($5.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 617 ($7.83).

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.