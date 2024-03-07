PLBY Group (PLBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect PLBY Group to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.53. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC now owns 14,311,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 705,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 140,018 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

