Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $211,176,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after purchasing an additional 303,185 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

