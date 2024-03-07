Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

