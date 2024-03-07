Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $32,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 2,472.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $107.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

