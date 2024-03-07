PSQ (PSQH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect PSQ to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PSQH opened at $4.57 on Thursday. PSQ has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSQH. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PSQ in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on PSQ in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSQH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PSQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PSQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,876,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PSQ by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.

