Purple Biotech Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Purple Biotech Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Purple Biotech stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.
About Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.
