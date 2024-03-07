Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) Issued By Roth Capital

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

TSE:MUX opened at C$10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of C$530.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.48. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.55.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.