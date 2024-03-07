Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Raised by Raymond James

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Sunday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.75.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex stock opened at C$29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$43.43.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.