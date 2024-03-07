Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Reduced by Analyst

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

