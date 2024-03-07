Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Lowered by Haywood Securities

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

TSE HBM opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.76. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

