Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Lowered by Haywood Securities

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
TSE HBM opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.76. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.
Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
